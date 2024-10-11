First Warning Forecast: Lots of sunshine, Warming up this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool Friday but warming up this weekend. Another big cool down on the way early next week.

Cool and breezy today. Highs will only warm to near 70 this afternoon with lots of sunshine. It will still be breezy with a north wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Warmer air returns for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with lots of sunshine.

Another cool down is set to move in early next week behind a cold front. Highs will drop from the upper 70s on Monday to the low 60s on Tuesday. Winds will kick up for midweek with spotty showers possible.

Today: Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W 5-10

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Leslie moving north to northeast over the central Atlantic. Additional weakening is forecast to continue, and Leslie is forecast to become post-tropical in couple days.

Watching an area of low pressure located over the Cabo Verde Islands. Some additional development is possible, and a short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm could form while the system moves west over the eastern tropical Atlantic today.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (40%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

