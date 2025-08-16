First Warning Forecast: Lovely weekend weather!

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

We have a lovely weekend ahead, with some warm and muggy conditions to start our Saturday with partly cloudy skies turning to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. There is a 10% chance of a spot shower, but mainly dry conditions are expected. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s, with winds out of the NE at 5-15 mph. Surf will be between 2-3 feet along the oceanfront, with a moderate risk of rip currents. Overnight lows fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow will be an excellent summer day, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s along with slightly less humid conditions as dew points stay near 70. We'll see mostly sunny skies with dry weather expected. Winds will be out of the E at 5-10 mph, with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s to low 70s. Monday will be mainly dry as well, with a 20% chance of a morning shower. Highs on Monday will reach the mid to upper 80s again, with dew points jumping into the low 70s.

Temperatures will stay slightly below normal after Monday, with highs in the low to mid 80s. The chance for widespread showers returns on Thursday and Friday, with a chance of some of the far-reaching outer bands of Hurricane Erin impacting our area.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Hurricane Erin has been upgraded to a major category 4 hurricane this morning. She has been rapidly intensifying and is now expected to reach category 4 status by tomorrow. She will make her turn to the north this weekend, with the current forecast having her "split the uprights" as we call it in the tropics, meaning she is expected to pass between Bermuda and the east coast of the US, avoiding major landmasses. There is still a chance of seeing some rainfall from her outer bands later next week, but direct impact to our region is unlikely.

