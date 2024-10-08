First Warning Forecast: Low humidity and milder temps the rest of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today and Wednesday will be really nice with very low humidity and highs in the low 70s. Morning lows will start trending in the 50s!

The end of the week will continue to be sunny and fall-like. Highs will struggle to get out of the 60s on Thursday! This is some of the coolest air we have felt so far this season.

Expect more sunshine on Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

The weekend will trend about 10 degrees warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Still looking dry and sunny! Enjoy!

