First Warning Forecast: Low humidity, sunshine and highs in the 80s Friday

First Warning Forecast:

Ending the week with low humidity… It's a refreshingly cool start to our Friday, as temperatures this morning range from the low-to-mid-60s! With calm to light winds, expect some fog to form inland and further away from the coast through sunrise. Our Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with low humidity and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. As high pressure builds into the region today, rain will be hard to come by (10%). The wildfire smoke/haze we've dealt with the past few days will drift even further south today, so our sky will be noticeably bluer.

Tonight, (don't forget about the full buck moon) will feature mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 60s.

Get ready for a pleasant late July weekend! Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will be noticeably warmer and more humid with highs in the low 90s. Isolated storms will be possible both days, but rain chances will remain isolated through the weekend (20%). Also, the hazy sunshine thanks to wildfire smoke from out west will move back in on Sunday. Winds will also pick up Sunday out of the southwest, so expect a breezy end to the weekend.