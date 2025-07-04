First Warning Forecast: Lower humidity to start the weekend, Rain to end it

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A break from the heat and humidity to end the week. Potential tropical development along the East Coast.

Very nice weather for Independence Day! Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. The humidity will continue to drop throughout the day, and it will be breezy.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s this weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with more sun on Saturday and more clouds on Sunday. The humidity will start to increase on Sunday with showers & storms building in.

An area of low pressure off the Florida Atlantic coast could develop into a tropical system over the next few days. Regardless of development, clouds and rain from this system will build north toward the Mid-Atlantic. Our chances of rain and storms will go up for Sunday and Monday.

Back to another humid and soggy stretch of days ahead. Highs will linger near 90 for most of next week with afternoon heat index values near 100. Each day will have the chance for showers and storms as a front meets up with the tropical moisture.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: N/NE 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Watching an area of low pressure about 100 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida. Environmental conditions are forecast to be marginally conducive for further development, and a short-lived tropical or subtropical depression could form late today or on Saturday while the system drifts north. This low is expected to move inland over the southeastern U.S. Saturday night or early Sunday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (60%)

