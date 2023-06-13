First Warning Forecast: Lower humidity today, Highs in the 80s all week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several days in the 80s this week. Smaller rain chances through mid-week. Tracking rain chances for Father’s Day.

Highs will dip to the low 80s today with lower humidity. We will see partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible.

Highs will linger in the low to mid 80s (near normal) for the second half of the week. We will see a mix of sun and clouds each day with a chance for a scattered shower or storm (20% to 30% chance).

Highs will remain in the mid 80s for the weekend. We will see more sunshine on Saturday and more clouds on Sunday with a chance for showers and storms.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/E/S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S/W 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time



