First Warning Forecast: Lower rain chances and humidity this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A more quiet and comfortable weather pattern this week. Below normal temperatures and lower humidity with small rain chances.

We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low to mid 80s, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. An isolated shower or storm is possible today with higher chances to the south and lower chances to the north.

Tuesday and Wednesday will look and feel a lot like today with highs in the mid 80s and a chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Highs will remain in the mid 80s for the end of the work week and the upcoming weekend. Expect more sunshine on Thursday, but clouds and rain chances will increase for the weekend as a cold front approaches.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tropical Update

Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is moving quickly over the open Atlantic. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move across portions of the Leeward Islands on Tuesday and approach the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Tuesday evening.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression later today or tonight and become a tropical storm as it nears the Leeward Islands.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Mod-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

