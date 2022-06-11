First Warning Forecast: Mainly dry today, only an isolated storm and still comfy

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Mainly dry Saturday with a better chance of storms Sunday...

WTKR Weather

Happy Weekend! The dry and less humid air we got to enjoy yesterday is here to stay another day today. With that said, dew points in the 50s and low 60s will make it difficult to see much in the way of rain. But, will still keep the chance of an isolated shower/storm this afternoon to evening. Nothing to cancel plans over and certainly nothing to keep you away from enjoying Harborfest today.

WTKR Weather

Sunday will be more muggy and start off cloudy with the chance of storms. Some storms could be severe with strong winds and hail, especially across the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. Sunday will not be a washout, as there will be periods of dry time around lunchtime.

WTKR Weather

Get ready for a big warmup. Highs will soar to the mid 90s Monday and with higher dew points, feels like or heat index values will be near 100.

WTKR Weather

It's looking like a toasty start to Bark in the Park at Harbor Park Tuesday. Tuesday will also feature the chance of storms.