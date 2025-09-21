First Warning Forecast: Mainly dry & warm Sunday, rain returns midweek

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

The bright sunshine kept us nice and warm today. More unsettled weather returns by the middle of next week.

This evening, a few more clouds build in. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday morning, the clouds clear. High temperatures reach the upper 70s. There’s a slight chance of a few spotty showers inland, but most locations will remain dry.

The mainly dry and sunny conditions stick around for the start of the work week. A cold front brings unsettled weather midweek and through the start of the upcoming weekend. That same cold front is forecast to keep Tropical Storm Gabrielle out to sea.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

Tropical storm Gabrielle is becoming better organized. Early next week, the storm is forecast to become a category 2 hurricane. The storm is expected to stay well away from any major land masses as a cold front keeps it out to sea.

A tropical wave producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions may become more conducive for gradual development by the end of next week.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW...near 0%

Formation chance through 7 days...LOW...20%

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar