First Warning Forecast: Major cooldown next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

A strong cold front will be bringing an icy blast of cool air next week.

That same cold front was responsible for the showers and storms we saw throughout the day today. The rain will continue to move out this evening. Friday will start off much cooler with temperatures in the 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to middle 50s.

We get even colder as we head into the weekend. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 40s. Sunday night, widespread low temperatures below the freezing threshold are expected.

Highs will be in the 40s for the majority of next week. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s with windchill values in the teens possible.



