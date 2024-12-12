First Warning Forecast: Major cooldown today, more rain possible this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We have a cool and breezy start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and wind chill values in the 20s for some locations.

High temperatures today will be in the upper 40s. There will be plenty of sunshine all day long and we’re not expecting any rain.

We hold off the rain through the rest of the week despite the building clouds we’ll see Friday and Saturday. Rain chances return Sunday night and into early Monday morning. More mild conditions with highs back in the 60s return next week.

