First Warning Forecast: Mid 50s Tuesday and another chance of snow on the way

First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will feature a few clouds with lows near freezing.

Tuesday is looking like the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 50s. We will see partly cloudy skies with an isolated rain shower possible. Cold air returns on Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s. Winds will also pick up, north at 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph.

We are watching the end of the week for another rain/snow chance. As of now, rain will move in Friday and as temperatures drop Friday night change over to snow. Snow showers would move out Saturday afternoon. It is too early for specific snowfall numbers, but the long-range forecast models are trending at a dusting to 3” of accumulation.