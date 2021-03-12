Warning Forecast: Our early spring is almost over

First Warning Forecast:

70s will live another day across Hampton Roads... The warmest day of the week comes this afternoon ahead of the cold front. Increasing clouds today with an isolated shower possible.

Temperatures will take a tumble heading into Saturday. Expect highs in the 40s and 50s with breezy northerly winds. Slightly warmer by Sunday along with more clouds and an isolated shower will be possible.

Bigger rain chances next week - Isolated rain and dramatically cooler Monday followed by numerous showers Tuesday.