First Warning Forecast: Midweek cold front to bring storms and fall-like temps

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

More clouds will build in overnight. If you want to head out and check out the Harvest Moon, it is officially full at 7:55 PM. Temperatures will dip into the upper 60s overnight.

Still looking mostly dry on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s but expect more cloud cover. Keeping a slight chance for isolated showers.

A strong cold front will move in on Wednesday with a chance of showers. Highs will once again be in the low 80s. It will feel warmer due to an increase in the humidity. Even though Fall arrives at 3:21 PM, it won't feel very fall-like just yet. Showers will continue overnight and into the day Thursday. Storms will also be possible. Thursday will be a bit breezy with highs only in the upper 70s and falling humidity.

Very fall-like to end the work week as drier air works into the area. Highs will reach the mid 70s with dewpoints in the 50s.

Tracking a gorgeous weekend on tap with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry weather.