Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Midweek cold front to bring storms and fall-like temps

items.[0].image.alt
WTKR News 3
Surface Map Forecast.png
Posted at 5:01 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 17:01:08-04

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:
More clouds will build in overnight. If you want to head out and check out the Harvest Moon, it is officially full at 7:55 PM. Temperatures will dip into the upper 60s overnight.

Still looking mostly dry on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s but expect more cloud cover. Keeping a slight chance for isolated showers.

A strong cold front will move in on Wednesday with a chance of showers. Highs will once again be in the low 80s. It will feel warmer due to an increase in the humidity. Even though Fall arrives at 3:21 PM, it won't feel very fall-like just yet. Showers will continue overnight and into the day Thursday. Storms will also be possible. Thursday will be a bit breezy with highs only in the upper 70s and falling humidity.

Very fall-like to end the work week as drier air works into the area. Highs will reach the mid 70s with dewpoints in the 50s.

Tracking a gorgeous weekend on tap with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry weather.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections