Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Tonight we'll see clear skies once again, and patchy frost will be possible. Lows will drop into the 30s once again, though it won't be quite as chilly as last night.

Tomorrow will start out sunny, however some clouds will fill in during the afternoon. High temperatures will be mild, reaching the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. Winds will be very light tomorrow, out of the N/NE at 4-8 mph. Dry conditions are expected despite the increase in cloud cover, with mostly cloudy skies expected Thursday night along with lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Friday will be dry and mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures will get back up into the mid to upper 60s. Upper 60s and some pockets of low 70s are expected on Saturday, with clouds arriving ahead of our next storm. On Saturday night winds will begin to pick up, with showers possible after sunset as a coastal low approaches.

Confidence has increased that a coastal low will form on Saturday off of the Carolina's and strengthen as it moves along the east coast. We're expecting rain and windy conditions on Sunday with multiple rounds of tidal flooding possible as well. The worst of the impacts will be felt Sunday night into early Monday morning, with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible along the immediate coast, and overwash on Highway 12 likely. Stay tuned for updates, as there is still some uncertainty with this storm, and impacts may shift over as our confidence grows. The storm will pull away Monday, with cooler weather arriving Tuesday and Wednesday.

TROPICS:

Sunday's coastal low will initially start out as a typical low-pressure system, however as it moves over the warm Gulf Stream waters, it may take on some tropical characteristics. Right now, the National Hurricane Center gives it a 40% chance of development. This is an important aspect to the forecast of this storm, as tropical transition would give the storm a higher intensity ceiling and could mean even greater impacts for our coastal areas. Stay tuned for updates.

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