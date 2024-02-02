First Warning Forecast: Mix of clouds today, Back to sunshine and cooler this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A step cooler with more sunshine this weekend. A windy start to next week.

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today as a cold front swings through the region. Rain chances will be slim as winds turn to the north and kick up later in the day. Temperatures will climb to the low and mid 50s by midday, then start to fall this afternoon behind the cold front.

WTKR News 3

Highs will drop to the mid 40s on Saturday with clearing skies. It will still be breezy with a north wind at 10 to 15 mph. We will see mostly sunny skies on Sunday with highs near 50 and light wind.

An area of low pressure will track across the Southeast early next week. Most of the rain will stay to our south, but it will get windy. We could see some issues with tidal flooding early next week due to the persistent NE winds.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W/N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 10-15



