First Warning Forecast: Mix of sun & clouds today, comfy with highs in the mid-70s

Posted at 8:59 AM, May 16, 2021
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:
Mix of sun and clouds today and still comfortable with highs in the mid 70s..

Our Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 70s. Shower chances will remain slim today and winds will be light out of the southeast between 5 and 10 mph.

Rain chances will increase heading into Monday afternoon to evening. A weak system will produce scattered showers for the western half of the viewing area, especially the closer to I-95 that you live. Highs Monday will be in the low 70s, and will be the coolest of the week.

Temperatures will soar midweek as rain chances become slim to none. Highs will return to the 80s by Thursday and mid to upper 80s Friday and Saturday.

