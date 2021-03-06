First Warning Forecast: Mix of sun & clouds today, highs in the 50s

First Warning Forecast:

AM Clouds, PM Sunshine today as a system skirts off the coast to our south...

We're kicking off the weekend with a cold start. Temperatures are in the low 30s, as mid and high-level clouds continue to build in across the area. By the afternoon, expect sunshine to gradually increase especially across the northern half of the area, as the system pulls away from our coast. Highs today will be a tad warmer than yesterday and in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A dry cold front will cross the area this evening and skies will become clear for all areas tonight. This will lead to another cold night, with lows near freezing.

Sunday will be a bit cooler but will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s.

The dry weather will continue through next week, but we'll finally jump into a warming trend. Temperatures will warm back to the 60s by Tuesday and climb to the 70s by Thursday!