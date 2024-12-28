First Warning Forecast: Sunday's severe weather forecast

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Today marks the first day of a much more mild stretch of weather. High temperatures this afternoon will top out around the middle 60s. Hit-or-miss showers will sweep through inland Virginia and the Peninsulas throughout today but we'll all be dry heading into tonight.

Sunday morning will start out deceivingly dry. Skies will even be sunny at times with a gusty breeze. It will be our warmest day this week with high temperatures around 70 degrees. The threat for severe weather ramps up Sunday night and lingers into early Monday morning. The primary concerns will be damaging gusty winds but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

We ring in the new year with scattered shower chances. Rain chances should be winding down closer to midnight. Much colder temperatures return to kick off January with highs back in the 40s.

