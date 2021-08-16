First Warning Forecast: More clouds, less rain & seasonable temps in the mid 80s Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Showers and storms will end this evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 70s.

Not as wet on Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures will begin to warm to the upper 80s. Still keeping a chance for a few showers and storms.

The unsettled weather will continue into the end of the week with a lot of moisture available due to the atmospheric setup. Temperatures will continue to trend in the 80s. Keep the umbrella handy this week.