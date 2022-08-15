First Warning Forecast: More clouds and showers to start the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers and storms return to start the work week. Temperatures stay cool but humidity starts to build.

You will need the umbrella early this week. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day. Severe weather is not likely but heavy downpours are possible. Highs will only reach the upper 70s this afternoon, almost 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Scattered showers and storms will continue for tomorrow, especially in the morning to midday. We will see a mix of clouds tomorrow with clearing skies late in the day. Highs will return to near 80.

Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s for the second half of the week. We will see partly cloudy skies with just an isolated shower or storms possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances will start to increase on Friday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A broad trough of low pressure continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central Atlantic several hundred miles SSE of Bermuda. Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur due to generally unfavorable environmental conditions while the disturbance moves slowly NNW during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

