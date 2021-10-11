First Warning Forecast: More clouds, showers, wind, and tidal flooding

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A messy start to the work week… An area of low pressure continues to churn off the NC coast. Clouds, showers, wind, and flooding remain over the area. Expect mostly cloudy skies again today with scattered showers and drizzle. Persistent northeast winds will continue at 10 to 20 with gusts to near 30 mph. Expect minor to moderate level flooding during times of high today this afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach the mid 70s today.

Clouds will continue for Tuesday with a few showers and drizzle. Winds will back down slightly, NNE at 10 to 15 mph. We could still see some minor level tidal flooding. Highs will only reach the mid 70s.

Expect more sunshine and a warmup to end the work week. Highs will climb to the upper 70s on Wednesday, low 80s on Thursday, and mid 80s on Friday. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with low rain chances and light winds.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NNE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grass)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A tropical wave located about 400 miles ESE of the Windward Islands continues to produce disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms. Some slow development is possible during the next day or two while the system moves WNW at about 15 mph toward the Lesser Antilles. After that time, strong upper-level winds are expected to limit further development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

Another tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers. Unfavorable upper-level winds are expected to limit development over the next day or so, but environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for some gradual development of the system when it is located near the southeastern Bahamas around midweek.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

