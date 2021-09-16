First Warning Forecast: More clouds today, more humidity and an isolated shower

First Warning Forecast:

We will see a mix of clouds today, partly to mostly cloudy, with isolated showers and storms possible. Highs will only reach the mid 80s today, but it will still be muggy.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Friday with a bigger chance for showers and storms. Highs will only reach 80 tomorrow, but it will remain humid. Northeast winds will kick up tomorrow with rough surf as an area of low pressure tracks off the East Coast.

Clouds will clear out through the day on Saturday with lower rain chances. Expect more sunshine on Sunday. Highs will return to the low and mid 80s this weekend, near normal for this time of year. It will still be humid, making it feel more like summer than fall.