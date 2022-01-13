First Warning Forecast: More clouds today, Tracking rain and snow for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A step warmer today with more clouds… Temperatures will start in the 30s this morning, still cold but about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Expect a mix of clouds today, partly cloudy in the morning to mostly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower is possible (mainly along the coast) but most of us will stay dry today. Highs will reach the low 50s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year.

Clouds will gradually clear out through the day tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will ramp up tomorrow, NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

We are tracking our next chance for rain and snow this weekend. Expect a mix of clouds on Saturday but rain chances will be slim. Highs will only reach the mid 30s on Saturday and it will be breezy. Snow and/or sleet is possible Sunday morning before changing to all rain by the afternoon. Rain could change back to sleet/snow early Monday as the moisture moves out. Highs will reach the upper 40s on Sunday with strong winds (NE 10-20 G30+). Those winds will likely trigger some coastal flooding, especially Sunday PM.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SW/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: E/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

