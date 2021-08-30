First Warning Forecast: More extreme heat Tuesday, a few storms and remnants of Ida

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Tonight, will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Another day of the 90s on Tuesday with heat index values in the triple digits. Skies will be partly cloudy. Keeping a slight chance for an isolated storm.

The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ida will impact the region on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms associated with this system could produce some instances of flash flooding. Isolated severe storms will also be possible. Highs will warm to the upper 80s.

Scattered showers will be possible on Thursday. It will be much cooler with highs near 80.

Tracking a nice and comfortable stretch of weather to end the work week and into the weekend. Dewpoints will fall into the 60s, which will make for more comfortable conditions. Temperatures will be in the low 80s on Friday and Saturday and warm to the mid 80s on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny.