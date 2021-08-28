First Warning Forecast: More extreme summer heat, with an isolated storm Saturday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

More summer heat with an isolated storm Saturday... We'll start our Saturday with muggy temperatures in the upper 70s. Highs will climb to the low to mid 90s today, close to 10 degrees above normal for this of year. Today's heat index values (feels like) will soar to between 100 and 105 degrees. Skies will feature sunshine to start with more of a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. Typical summertime "pop up" storms are possible this afternoon to early evening (20%).

Tonight, will feature partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s. We'll have a slight chance of rain overnight.

A cold front will slide through the area Sunday. Highs will remain in the low 90s, but heat index values will be a bit more tolerable in the upper 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy and scattered showers and storms will be possible especially across North Carolina (30%).

High pressure will break down as we head into the upcoming work week. Showers and storm chances will increase starting late Tuesday as moisture of what's left of Tropical Cyclone Ida moves in our direction. This will lead to an unsettled end to the week. Heavy rain will be a possibility, so we'll have to keep an eye on the storms motion as it makes landfall along the Gulf Coast this weekend.