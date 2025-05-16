Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: More heat, humidity, and storms to end the week

ADI Heat Index Forecast.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Dew Point Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
SPC Day 1.png
Severe Threats.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Feeling like summer with more heat, humidity, and storms. More spring-like weather returns for next week.

Warming to near 90 this afternoon, almost 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. It will feel more like the mid 90s with the higher humidity. Expect partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms popping up this afternoon. Severe storms are possible with damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Day Planner - AM.png

Still hot and humid on Saturday with highs near 90. A few showers/storms may linger on Saturday, and it will be windy with a SW wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday looks like the pick of the weekend. Highs will drop to the mid 80s with lower humidity and mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will fall back to the 70s next week, closer to normal. Showers and storms return for midweek.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Today: Afternoon Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SWE 5-10
Tomorrow: Few Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: S 10-20

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Trees)
UV Index: 8 (High)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Very High

