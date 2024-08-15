First Warning Forecast: More humidity & scattered storms this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Nice again today with a mix of sun and clouds. More humidity and scattered showers/storms this weekend.

Another nice day with highs in the mid 80s and relatively low humidity for this time of year. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible (10%).

WTKR News 3

Humidity will start to increase on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with slim rain chances.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s this weekend with more humidity, pushing the heat index into the mid 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms as a cold front approaches from the west.

Hurricane Ernesto will be tracking off the East Coast this weekend, but it will churn up some rough surf and a high risk for rip currents.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Tropical Update

Hurricane Ernesto gradually strengthening as it moves north. On the forecast track, the center of Ernesto is expected to pass near Bermuda on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Ernesto could become a major hurricane by Friday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

