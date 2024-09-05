First Warning Forecast: More humidity to end the week, Showers this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More humidity to end the week. Tracking rain for Saturday. Back to fall-like weather on Sunday.

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances will be slim, but it will still be windy with a NE wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Highs near 80 on Friday with more humidity building. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible.

Highs will return to near 80 on Saturday and it will be muggy. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and an isolated storm possible. A cold front will sweep through this weekend, bringing in cooler and less humid air. Highs will drop to the mid 70s with lower humidity on Sunday.

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 10-20

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 5-15

Tropical Update

Watching four areas for potential tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Med-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

