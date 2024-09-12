First Warning Forecast: More humidity to end the week, Tracking rain

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More humidity to end the week. A few showers this weekend, but more rain to start next week.

Building clouds today with highs near 80 and more humidity. NE winds will start to pick up, 5 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

More humidity with highs in the upper 70s on Friday. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible.

Highs will linger in the upper 70s this weekend and it will still be humid. Expect partly cloudy skies with isolated showers possible both days. NE winds will also kick up this weekend, reaching 10 to 20 mph.

Rain chances will increase early next week as an area of low pressure lingers along the Carolina coast. Expect a cloudy, soggy, and windy first half of the week.

WTKR News 3

Today: Building Clouds. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Francine moving toward Mississippi. A slower motion NNE to north is expected during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Continued rapid weakening is forecast, and Francine is expected to become a tropical depression later today and a post-tropical cyclone by tonight.

WTKR News 3

Tropical Depression Seven is expected to become Tropical Storm Gordon soon. A west to WNW motion is anticipated over the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression could become a tropical storm on Thursday.

WTKR News 3

Weather & Health

Pollen: Med-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

