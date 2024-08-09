First Warning Forecast: More rain, storms, and wind from Debby today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The remnants of Debby moving quickly across the Mid-Atlantic. More rain, storms, and wind today. A nicer weekend forecast.

The remnants of Debby will track quickly to the north today. We wee see more rounds of showers & storms. Rain could be heavy at times with strong to severe storms possible. Winds will ramp up today, mainly south at 15 to 25 with gusts to 40 mph. Most of the region will see an additional 1” to 2” of rainfall.

The strong winds from the south could trigger some coastal flooding for south facing tributaries near the Currituck Sound and Albemarle Sound.

Much nicer this weekend! We will see a nice mix of sun & clouds both days with a smaller chance for a shower or storm. Highs will linger in the mid 80s and winds will relax.

Today: Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 15-25 G40

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tropical Update

Debby is now a post-tropical cyclone. The system will continue moving quickly to the north and northeast today and tomorrow. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

