First Warning Forecast: More rain to end week, additional amounts this weekend

Scattered showers continue through the overnight hours with rainfall becoming moderate to heavy at times. High temperatures don’t change a whole lot over the next 12 hours or so. We’ll be stuck in the mid 40s underneath dense cloud cover until Thursday morning.

A few showers will be around for the morning commute, but the day won’t be a complete soaker. High temperatures reach the low 60s. Drier and brighter conditions finally return Friday! It will be cooler, but you won’t have to dodge rain drops during your Valentine’s Day plans.

More soaking rainfall arrives this weekend. Another system will be pushing a good dose of moisture in our direction on Saturday and Sunday. Behind the system are cooler temperatures and slightly milder conditions.

