First Warning Forecast: More rain today, Soggy weather continues to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The soggy stretch continues. Warming back to the 80s to end the week.

More showers and storms today. Expect widespread rain this morning to midday, becoming more scattered this afternoon to evening. Rain could be heavy at times and localized flooding is possible. Most of the area will see about 1” of rainfall today. Highs will reach the low 70s and it will be windy with SE winds gusting to 30 mph.

A step warmer to end the week with highs climbing to near 80. Showers and storms will continue for Thursday and Friday. More scattered on Thursday and mainly late in the day. More widespread on Friday with a risk for severe thunderstorms.

Looking better for the weekend. A few scattered showers/storms are possible on Saturday. Rain chances drop even lower for Sunday with more sunshine mixing in. Highs will linger in the upper 70 to low 80s, near normal for this time of year.

Today: Showers & Storms, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SE 10-20 G30

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs near 80. Winds: NW/SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Trees)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

