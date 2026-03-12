First Warning Forecast: More seasonable temps, tracking next severe storm threat

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Today we saw the second largest temperature change on record! There was a difference of 51 degrees between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon.

This evening, severe weather and snow showers exit. Skies clear overnight. Lows will fall into the 30s tonight.

We’ll be much brighter on Friday. There will be plenty of sunshine all day long. Highs won’t be as warm, it’ll only be in the 50s and 60s.

We remain dry Friday and Saturday. Isolated shower and storm chances return Sunday afternoon and evening.

More widespread rain chances return Monday. The SPC has issued an advance severe weather threat meaning that we could see strong to severe storms with the warmer temperatures on Monday. Right now, our main threat is damaging wind gusts.

Drier but cooler conditions return for St. Patrick’s Day.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar