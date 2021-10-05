First Warning Forecast: More showers and storms on the way this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several rain chances this week… A will linger over the Mid-Atlantic this week, locking in a pattern of clouds, showers, and storms. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms possible, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will return to the low 80s and it will be muggy.

Expect a mix of clouds with scattered showers for the rest of the week. Temperatures will drop to the mid and upper 70s, but it will still be humid. Persistent east winds will kick up and could trigger some minor tidal flooding. Clouds and rain will continue for the weekend.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW/SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Sam transitions to a post-tropical cyclone over the north Atlantic between Newfoundland and Iceland.

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms continues over the southeastern Bahamas and adjacent southwestern Atlantic waters in association with a surface trough. Upper-level winds are not expected to be favorable for significant tropical development of this system while it moves slowly NW over the next several days. By this weekend, the system is forecast to interact with a front near the coast of the southeastern United States.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

