First Warning Forecast: More showers and storms on the way, Warming to the 70s and 80s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking more showers and storms through the weekend. Warming back to the 70s and 80s.

Another gloomy morning with areas of dense fog, cloudy skies, showers, and drizzle. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms throughout the day. The biggest storm chance will be in the afternoon to early evening. We will take a big step warmer today, reaching the mid 70s.

We will climb to the upper 70s on Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday, but rain chances continue. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms on Saturday. We will see more sunshine mix in for Sunday with scattered showers/storms in the afternoon to evening.

A cold front is set to move through the region on Monday. This is good news because it will reset our weather pattern, getting us out of the gloomy stretch we’ve been stuck in this week. Expect scattered showers and storms Monday as the front moves through. We will be back to sunshine for midweek with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E/SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

