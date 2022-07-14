First Warning Forecast: More showers and storms to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A very summer-like end to the week with heat, humidity, and storms. There is a risk for severe thunderstorms today, in Eastern NC.

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with lingering showers and storms. Strong to severe storms are possible, mainly along the Albemarle Sound and Outer Banks of North Carolina. Highs will return to near 90 and it will still be humid.

WTKR News 3

We will be stuck in an unsettled pattern for the end of the week as a stationary front stalls out over the Mid-Atlantic. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Friday with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will drop to the mid 80s, but it will still be muggy.

WTKR News 3

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s this weekend. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms possible both days. Highs will climb back to the 90s early next week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

