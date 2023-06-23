First Warning Forecast: More showers & storms, A summer-like weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More showers and storms to end the work week. A summer-like weekend with afternoon scattered storms. Warming to near 90 early next week.

Keep the umbrella on stand-by again today. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. The biggest rain chances will be this afternoon to evening with localized flooding possible. Highs will return to the low and mid 80s today and it will still be humid. South winds will pick up again, 10 to 15 with gusts 20 to 25 mph.

WTKR News 3

A very summer-like weekend. Highs will warm to the upper 80s but it will feel more like the 90s with the humidity. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with scattered showers & storms in the afternoon. More sunshine will mix in on Sunday with a lower chance for storms.

Highs will climb to 90 on Monday but it will feel more like the mid 90s. Showers and storms will return later Monday into Tuesday as a cold front moves in. We should see lower rain chances and more sunshine by midweek.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Bret will continue moving west away from the Windward Islands and across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days. Bret is expected to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea by Saturday night or Sunday.

Tropical Storm Cindy gaining strength over the tropical Atlantic. On the forecast track, the system is expected to remain well east and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through early next week.

