First Warning Forecast: More showers & storms, Tracking Hurricane Idalia

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

An unsettled week with several chances for showers and storms. Tracking Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to move over the Southeast this week.

Watch out for area of patchy dense fog this morning. Clouds will start to break up by midday, but scattered showers and storms could pop up again this afternoon to early evening. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 80s, but it will feel more like the mid 90s with the humidity.

WTKR News 3

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will return to the mid 80s with a heat index in the 90s.

Tropical Storm Idalia will be closest to us on Thursday, likely riding along the NC coastline. As of now, expect rain and wind with greater impacts to the south and lower to the north.

Rain should clear, winds should relax, and sunshine should return as we head into Labor Day weekend.

Today: Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Franklin forecast to track between the East Coast and Bermuda. Rough surf and a high risk for rip currents expected along the Atlantic coast for several days.

Hurricane Idalia forecast to intensify over the Gulf of Mexico today. Idalia will reach the Gulf coast of Florida on Wednesday then track along the Georgia to Carolina coast on Thursday.

