First Warning Forecast: More soggy days ahead, warming to the 80s this weekend

WX Overcast.png
Posted at 7:00 PM, May 12, 2022
Get ready for another messy day to end the week. Expect cloudy skies Friday with on and off showers, drizzle, and pockets of fog. At least we will take a big step warmer, reaching the mid 70s during the afternoon. Expect the biggest storm chance will be in the afternoon to early evening.

Rain Chances Bar Graph.png

We will climb to the upper 70s on Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday, but rain chances continue. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms on Saturday (60%). We will see more sunshine mix in for Sunday with a lower chance for showers/storms (30%).

WEEKEND FORECAST.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

