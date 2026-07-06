First Warning Forecast: More storms expected Tuesday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening showers and storms will continue to wind down, with showers lingering through around 9 PM then becoming fewer and less widespread towards midnight. We'll see mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will start off mostly dry, with just some early sporadic sprinkles and showers turning to mostly sunny skies by the middle of the morning. It will be hot, with high temperatures reaching around 90 degrees with light winds out of the WSW. Mostly sunny skies will be brief, with clouds filling in around noon and widespread showers and storms popping up similar to Monday. Storms will become widespread by 4 PM and linger through the evening. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, along with localized flooding as well. Overnight showers and storms will taper off, with temperatures dropping into the low 70s.

On Wednesday, a few isolated showers are possible in the morning along with mostly cloudy conditions. Skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon, with some scattered storms possible as well. Storms will be much less widespread on Wednesday, with just a 40% chance of rain. High temperatures will be cooler, in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the ENE at 5-15 mph. Thursday will be similar, with partly cloudy skies in the morning followed by a 40% chance of rain during the afternoon. High temperatures Thursday will reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

Drier conditions are expected Friday, with heat and humidity making a comeback as well. Temperatures will climb into the mid 90d with heat indices in the mid 100s. Saturday will be similar to Tuesday with widespread storms possible, though confidence isn't too high 5 days out, so a 60% chance of rain is in place. Sunday and Monday next week look to be drier, with rain chances dropping below 20%.

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