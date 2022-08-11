First Warning Forecast: More storms today, Cooler and less humid this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another round of showers and storms today. Falling temperatures and humidity as we head into the weekend.

Not as hot today with highs in the mid 80s, but still muggy. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. The biggest rain chance will be this afternoon to early evening. Some storms could trigger flash flooding.

Even cooler tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 80s and falling humidity throughout the day. We will see partly cloudy skies Friday with an isolated shower or storm possible.

This weekend looks great! Look for mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the low 80s and low humidity. Expect partly cloudy skies on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chance will go up early next week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/NW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A tropical wave located about 800 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce some disorganized shower activity. Upper-level winds are expected to become increasingly unfavorable for development during the next couple of days while the system moves generally WNW at 15 to 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

