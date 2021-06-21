First Warning Forecast: More storms Tuesday, some severe and a cool down on the way

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Showers and storms will be possible this evening. An isolated severe storm is possible. Skies will be partly cloudy and it will be muggy with low temperatures only dropping to the upper 70s.

A cold front will move through Tuesday bringing more showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening (2 PM to 7 PM). Some storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a level 1 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s.

Much drier and cooler behind the cold front. High temperatures on Wednesday will struggle to get out of the 70s. Another dry day on Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees.