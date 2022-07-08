First Warning Forecast: More strong storms and A cool down this weekend

First Warning Forecast

WTKR Weather

We'll kick off our Friday muggy with a mix of clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Patchy fog will be possible, mainly inland and closer to I-95. It'll be cooler today but still humid, with highs in the mid 80s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with another round of showers and storms expected this afternoon and especially this evening.

WTKR Weather

Our severe weather threat is lower today than the past few days, but storms could still produce gusty winds and heavy rain across the Southside and northeastern North Carolina.

WTKR Weather

It'll be a stormy evening, but dry overnight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the low 70s.

WTKR Weather

Our severe threat increases again as we head into the weekend. Most of the area Saturday is under a Level 1 Threat for severe weather as scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely during the afternoon and evening. Coverage will be higher (70%), and storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 80s.

WTKR Weather

The stubborn front that has kept us in this unsettled pattern will finally clear the region Sunday. Showers will be possible early, but we can expect clearing skies and even some sunshine by the second half of the day. It'll also be pleasant with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.