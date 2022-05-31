Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: More summer-like heat, then a weekend cool down

wx-thermometer.png
Posted at 6:51 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 18:51:31-04

First Warning Forecast:
Get ready for another warm and muggy night with clear skies. We'll wake up Wednesday morning in the low 70s and soar again to the low 90s during the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy and as with any summer-like day, a stray shower/storm is possible.

Vert Planner 3 - Hourly.png

More rain and storms will move in for the end of the work week with a cold front.

Surface Map Forecast.png

Scattered showers and storms are expected Thursday evening.

ADI Futurecast GRAF Longer.png

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with a higher risk to the north and lower risk to the south.

SPC Day 3.png

Scattered showers and storms will linger for Friday. Temperatures will also drop behind the front, from the low 90s on Thursday to the low 80s on Friday.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

The upcoming weekend is looking nice but cooler. We should see partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances. Highs will dip to the upper 70s with lower humidity.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

St. Jude 2022 March.jpg

News

2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets set record early sellout, watch drawing on June 15