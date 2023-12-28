First Warning Forecast: More sunshine and a cool down to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Drying out and cooling down to end the week. More sunshine with highs in the low 50s this weekend.

Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning. We will start with clouds, fog, and drizzle this morning but look for some clearing this afternoon. Highs will return to near 60.

We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. A spotty shower is possible Friday night.

The more December-like air returns this weekend. Expect highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the 30s. We will see partly cloudy skies on Saturday with more sunshine on Sunday.

It looks like the cooler air will stick around, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s for the first half on next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs near 60. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10



