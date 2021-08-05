First Warning Forecast: More sunshine and isolated coastal showers Friday

First Warning Forecast:

Tonight will feature mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 60s.

Highs will climb to the mid 80s on Friday, a step closer to normal. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with more sun in the morning and clouds building later in the day. An isolated shower or storm is possible along the coast.

More clouds and a bigger rain chance will build in for Saturday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Highs will linger in the low to mid 80s. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend. Skies will clear out and rain chances will be lower. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 80s.

The heat and humidity return next week. Expect several days with highs in the low 90s.