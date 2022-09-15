First Warning Forecast: More sunshine and low humidity to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Feeling more like fall with cooler temperatures and lower humidity for the end of the week. Lots of sunshine and a low rain chance through the weekend. Heat and humidity return early next week.

Another nice day today with highs in the low 80s, near normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies with a few clouds mixing in, more sun to the north and more clouds to the south. It will be breezy today with north winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Highs will remain near 80 to end the work week with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. Winds will relax a bit for Friday.

The nice weather continues for the weekend. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s, near normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies both days. Temperatures will climb to near 90 and the humidity will build in again early next week.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Fiona is centered about 625 miles east of the Leeward Islands and moving west at 14 mph. On the forecast track, the center of the storm is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands late Friday and Friday night and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some slow strengthening is possible during the next few days.

