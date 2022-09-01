First Warning Forecast: More sunshine and lower humidity to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice end to the work week with lower humidity and more sunshine. Clouds will build in for the weekend, but rain chances will be slim. Tracking showers and storms for early next week.

Today may be the most comfortable day of the week. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with even lower humidity. Expect mostly sunny skies this morning with some clouds building in this afternoon.

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s for Friday and the weekend. Extra clouds will build in this weekend, but rain chances will be relatively low. Showers and storms are set to return for Labor Day and early next week with an approaching cold front.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands have gradually increased in organization over the past day or so. Although environmental conditions remain only marginally conducive, any additional development of the system over the next few days would lead to the formation of a tropical depression. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly WNW, toward the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

Satellite imagery and surface observations show that a broad area of lower pressure is located over and to the north of the Cabo Verde Islands. While surface observations indicate pressures are low in this area, the associated shower activity is currently poorly organized. There is still a potential for the system to become a short-lived tropical depression within the next day or so before environmental conditions become unfavorable for further development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

Shower activity associated with an area of low pressure located about 800 miles WSW of the westernmost Azores has become better organized during the past several hours. If current trends continue, a tropical or subtropical depression could form later today while the system drifts generally eastward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (80%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

