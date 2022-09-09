First Warning Forecast: More sunshine and windy today, Tidal flooding risk

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Coastal Flood Advisory today for a large part of Hampton Roads and coastal North Carolina. Minor level tidal flooding expected again today.

A windy end to the work week with more sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s with building clouds and increasing rain chances this weekend.

We will see more sunshine today with a few clouds mixing in. Highs will return to the low 80s. It will still be windy today with NE winds at 10 to 20 mph. The strong NE winds combined with the rough surf from Hurricane Earl could trigger some minor coastal flooding.

Expect highs in the mid 80s this weekend with building clouds. We will see partly cloudy skies on Saturday with an isolated shower possible. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with scattered showers. Winds will gradually relax through the weekend.

Showers and storms will continue early next week as a cold front move through. Skies will clear for midweek and high temperatures will remain in the mid 80s.

Today: A Few Clouds, Windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 10-20

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Earl is centered 140 miles ENE of Bermuda and moving NNE at 17 mph. On the forecast track, Earl will continue to move northeast away from Bermuda today and will move to the southeast of Newfoundland Saturday and Sunday. Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased again to near 100 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast through tonight. Earl is expected to complete its transition to a powerful hurricane-force extratropical low on Saturday and then gradually weaken through early Monday.

A gale-force low pressure system located about 1200 miles east of the Leeward Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms that are displaced well to the northeast of the circulation center due to strong upper-level winds. Although the upper-level winds are expected to remain strong, the low still has some opportunity during the next day or so to become a short-lived tropical cyclone while moving toward the WNW at about 15 mph into the central subtropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

A tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms. Development of this system, if any, is expected to be slow to occur while it moves west or WNW at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic through the middle of next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

